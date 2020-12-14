UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $4.68 Million Stock Holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,765 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Neogen were worth $4,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Neogen by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,830,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,231,000 after purchasing an additional 92,488 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neogen by 3.4% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,295,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,366,000 after buying an additional 42,662 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Neogen by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 626,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,586,000 after buying an additional 9,334 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Neogen by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 515,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,976,000 after acquiring an additional 74,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Neogen by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 403,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director James L. Herbert sold 25,333 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total transaction of $1,796,363.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,771,108.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.62, for a total value of $470,752.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,836.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,332 shares of company stock valued at $4,258,543 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

NASDAQ NEOG opened at $79.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.25. Neogen Co. has a 1 year low of $48.91 and a 1 year high of $82.06.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. Neogen had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $109.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

