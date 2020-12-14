UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 1,390 Shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,628 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Stamps.com were worth $4,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of STMP. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Stamps.com in the second quarter valued at about $275,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 1,104.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,335 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Stamps.com by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,854 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Stamps.com by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,066 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,992,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Stamps.com by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,872 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,847,000 after purchasing an additional 13,406 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stamps.com alerts:

In related news, CTO Jonathan Bourgoine sold 1,250 shares of Stamps.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $312,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Nathan Jones sold 15,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total transaction of $2,889,393.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,850.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,202 shares of company stock worth $22,562,111 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stamps.com stock opened at $196.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 37.17 and a beta of 0.50. Stamps.com Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.14 and a fifty-two week high of $325.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $204.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.89.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $1.87. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $193.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Stamps.com Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Stamps.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Stamps.com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.80.

Stamps.com Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates through Stamps.com and MetaPack segments. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, ShipEngine, ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands.

Featured Story: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Stamps.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stamps.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.