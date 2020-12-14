UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,012 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.33% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust worth $4,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AJO LP purchased a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the second quarter worth about $8,420,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 702,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,446,000 after acquiring an additional 295,708 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 101.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 481,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,740,000 after acquiring an additional 242,897 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 75.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 471,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,676,000 after acquiring an additional 202,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 80.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 268,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,862,000 after purchasing an additional 119,106 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.60.

NASDAQ:ILPT opened at $22.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.17 and its 200 day moving average is $21.09. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.95 and a fifty-two week high of $24.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 6.39.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.25). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 20.82%. Equities analysts forecast that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 26th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 23rd. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

