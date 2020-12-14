UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 3,591 Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its position in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,591 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.09% of Redfin worth $4,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Redfin by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,995,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,729,000 after buying an additional 1,390,802 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Redfin in the third quarter worth $13,257,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in Redfin in the second quarter valued at $9,292,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Redfin by 123.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 337,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,872,000 after purchasing an additional 186,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Redfin during the third quarter worth about $8,560,000. 89.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RDFN opened at $59.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of -81.78 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.59. Redfin Co. has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $60.05.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Redfin had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $236.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Redfin Co. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Redfin from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Redfin from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Redfin from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Redfin from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Redfin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.60.

In other news, CTO Bridget Frey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total value of $251,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 110,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,576,004.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 63,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total value of $3,032,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,920,717.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,321 shares of company stock worth $6,326,842 in the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

