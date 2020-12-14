United Natural Foods, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:UNFI)

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for United Natural Foods in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now forecasts that the company will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.81. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for United Natural Foods’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 14.10% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. United Natural Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on UNFI. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on United Natural Foods in a report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on United Natural Foods from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on United Natural Foods from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Natural Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.22.

United Natural Foods stock opened at $15.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $874.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.50. United Natural Foods has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $23.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in United Natural Foods by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in United Natural Foods by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in United Natural Foods by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in United Natural Foods by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

Recommended Story: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.