United Natural Foods, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.43 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:UNFI)

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for United Natural Foods in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Fishbein now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.43 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.88. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for United Natural Foods’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.23). United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a positive return on equity of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. United Natural Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

UNFI has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on United Natural Foods from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research upgraded United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine lowered United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on United Natural Foods from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. United Natural Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.22.

Shares of United Natural Foods stock opened at $15.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. United Natural Foods has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $23.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.08. The firm has a market cap of $874.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 8.8% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 48.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 8,633.0% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 64,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 63,366 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,388,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 33.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 693,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,628,000 after acquiring an additional 173,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

See Also: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.