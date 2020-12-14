Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) versus Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Head-To-Head Contrast

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) and Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Vasta Platform and Grand Canyon Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vasta Platform N/A N/A N/A Grand Canyon Education 30.17% 17.20% 14.47%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Vasta Platform and Grand Canyon Education, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vasta Platform 0 0 4 0 3.00 Grand Canyon Education 0 0 5 0 3.00

Vasta Platform currently has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 35.83%. Grand Canyon Education has a consensus price target of $110.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.75%. Given Vasta Platform’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Vasta Platform is more favorable than Grand Canyon Education.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vasta Platform and Grand Canyon Education’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vasta Platform N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Grand Canyon Education $778.64 million 5.44 $259.17 million $5.58 16.19

Grand Canyon Education has higher revenue and earnings than Vasta Platform.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.0% of Grand Canyon Education shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Grand Canyon Education shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Grand Canyon Education beats Vasta Platform on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vasta Platform

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services. The Digital Platform segment provides physical and digital e-commerce platform, and other digital services. As of March 31, 2020, its network of business-to-business customers consisted of 4,167 partner schools; and enrolled students included 1,311 thousand. The company also sells textbooks, as well as operates an e-commerce channel for the sale of educational content, such as textbooks, school materials, stationery, and others; and offers university admission preparatory exam courses. It serves various stakeholders, including students, parents, educators, administrators, and private school owners. The company was founded in 1966 and is based in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services. It also offers marketing and communication services, such as lead acquisition, digital communications strategy, brand identity, media planning and strategy, video, and data science and analysis services; and back office services comprising finance and accounting, human resources, audit, procurement services. The company, through its subsidiary, Orbis Education Services, LLC, supports healthcare education programs for 22 universities. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. was founded in 1949 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

