Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $19.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.88% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Veeco Instruments Inc. is engaged in the design, development, manufacture and support of thin film process equipment, primarily sold to make electronic devices. Veeco’s process equipment solutions enable the manufacture of LEDs, power electronics, hard drives, MEMS and wireless chips. They are the market leader in MOCVD, MBE, Ion Beam and other advanced thin film process technologies. The Company’s portfolio of technology solutions focus on market areas, including Lighting, Display & Power Electronics; Advanced Packaging, micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) & radio frequency (RF); Scientific & Industrial, and Data Storage. The Company’s System products include Metal Organic Chemical Vapor Deposition Systems, Precision Surface Processing Systems, Ion Beam Etch and Deposition Systems, Molecular Beam Epitaxy Systems, and Other Deposition and Industrial Products. The Company’s original name Veeco stood for Vacuum Electronic Equipment Company. “

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on VECO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.50 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Veeco Instruments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of VECO stock opened at $17.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $865.73 million, a P/E ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 1.15. Veeco Instruments has a 52 week low of $7.42 and a 52 week high of $19.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.31.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 12.58% and a positive return on equity of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $112.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.67 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Veeco Instruments by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 99,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 36,643 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 7.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 231,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 15,677 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 20.7% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 118,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 6.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 327,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after acquiring an additional 21,005 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 12.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 149,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 16,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers ion beam deposition and etch systems, laser annealing systems, metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems, packaging lithography equipment; single wafer wet etch and clean systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

Featured Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veeco Instruments (VECO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.