Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.30% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Veru Inc. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of consumer health care products. It focuses on producing FC2 female condom which provides dual protection against unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections. Veru Inc., formerly known as The Female Health Company, is headquartered in Miami, FL. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VERU. BidaskClub raised shares of Veru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veru in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Veru in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Veru from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veru has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERU opened at $6.35 on Friday. Veru has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $7.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $443.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.72 and a beta of 0.21.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. Veru had a negative net margin of 25.78% and a negative return on equity of 30.37%. The company had revenue of $11.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.64 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Veru will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Veru by 199.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Veru during the third quarter worth about $25,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in Veru during the third quarter worth about $33,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Veru by 14.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 109,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 13,888 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Veru by 22.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 77,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 14,325 shares during the period. 23.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veru Inc, an oncology and urology biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel medicines for prostate cancer treatment and prostate cancer supportive care. The company's oncology drug candidates include VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a development Phase 1b/2 for the treatment of metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer; Zuclomiphene citrate, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of hot flashes in men undergoing androgen deprivation therapies; and VERU-100, a GnRH antagonist that is in planned Phase 2 clinical trial for the palliative treatment of advanced prostate cancer.

