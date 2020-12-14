Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,160 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,478 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MTDR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. 82.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on MTDR. Capital One Financial upgraded Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Truist raised Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Matador Resources to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.42.

MTDR stock opened at $13.30 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 4.87. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $19.83.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $203.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.69 million. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 51.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.69 per share, with a total value of $100,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 20,562 shares of company stock valued at $140,897. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

