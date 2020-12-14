vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.50 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 19.35% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “vTv Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which is engaged in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. Its drug candidate for the treatment of Alzheimers disease includes azeliragon TTP488, which is in Phase III clinical trials; type II diabetes drug candidates include Glucokinase Activator TTP399 and GLP-1r Agonist TTP273 which completed Phase I clinical trials; products for the prevention of muscle weakness and treatment of inflammatory disorders include HPP593, HPP737 and HPP971 which is in Phase1 clinical trials. The Company’s drug discovery platform consists of TTP Translational Technology. vTv Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. “

vTv Therapeutics stock opened at $3.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $229.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.05 and a beta of -2.00. vTv Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.44 and a 1 year high of $4.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.15.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. On average, research analysts predict that vTv Therapeutics will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other vTv Therapeutics news, major shareholder Ronald O. Perelman purchased 625,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.60 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $50,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $55,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in vTv Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $69,000. 5.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. The company is developing Azeliragon, an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation end products, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild Alzheimer's disease.

