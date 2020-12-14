Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $385.94 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) will report $385.94 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $382.00 million to $388.00 million. Watts Water Technologies posted sales of $400.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will report full year sales of $1.49 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Watts Water Technologies.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $383.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.25 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.33.

Shares of NYSE:WTS opened at $117.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93. Watts Water Technologies has a 1 year low of $69.02 and a 1 year high of $120.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

In related news, Director Joseph T. Noonan sold 1,000 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total transaction of $114,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,633.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Munish Nanda sold 8,193 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.41, for a total transaction of $937,361.13. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,414,966.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,193 shares of company stock worth $8,602,991 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 1,537.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 561,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,245,000 after purchasing an additional 527,320 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 410,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,277,000 after purchasing an additional 38,910 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 336,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 270,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,109,000 after purchasing an additional 11,886 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 248,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,933,000 after purchasing an additional 9,784 shares during the period. 75.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

