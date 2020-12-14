Wealth Alliance Acquires 666 Shares of Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE)

Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Sony were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Sony by 41.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Sony by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sony in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sony in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sony by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 7.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SNE opened at $94.68 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.06. Sony Co. has a 1-year low of $50.94 and a 1-year high of $94.98. The firm has a market cap of $115.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $2.57. The company had revenue of $19.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. Sony had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 8.00%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sony Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

SNE has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. UBS Group lowered Sony from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Sony in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sony in a report on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Sony Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

