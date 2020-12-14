Wealth Alliance Buys 598 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Wealth Alliance grew its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in American International Group were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of American International Group by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 21,492,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $670,129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404,178 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in American International Group by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,827,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $545,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374,857 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in American International Group in the third quarter worth about $72,751,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American International Group by 466.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,014,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,382,000 after buying an additional 1,658,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,718,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $521,287,000 after buying an additional 854,299 shares during the last quarter. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder International Group I. American acquired 625,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AIG. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays started coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.80.

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $38.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.07 and a 1 year high of $56.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.94. The stock has a market cap of $33.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.36.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.79 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.89%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

