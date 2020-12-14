Wealth Alliance Buys 96 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Wealth Alliance raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Sirios Capital Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,858,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at $243,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 110.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 389,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,717,000 after buying an additional 204,597 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,698,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,864,000. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LLY opened at $160.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $142.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.94. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $117.06 and a twelve month high of $170.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 49.01%.

Several research firms recently commented on LLY. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $164.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Eli Lilly and from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.00.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

