Wealth Alliance Cuts Stock Holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Wealth Alliance lessened its holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 811 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Primerica were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Primerica during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Primerica by 137.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Primerica in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Primerica by 216.9% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total value of $266,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,724,982.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $403,140.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 23,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,203,484.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PRI. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Primerica from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Primerica presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.50.

NYSE PRI opened at $134.42 on Monday. Primerica, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.20 and a fifty-two week high of $141.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.16.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.43. Primerica had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $568.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.26 earnings per share. Primerica’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.98%.

Primerica Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

