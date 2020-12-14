Wealth Alliance Has $350,000 Stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Wealth Alliance decreased its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,859 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Splunk were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Splunk by 1.2% during the third quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the software company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the software company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 335 shares of the software company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Splunk by 11.3% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Splunk by 117.4% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Splunk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Splunk from $235.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 price target for the company. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Splunk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.22.

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $155.25 on Monday. Splunk Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.92 and a 52-week high of $225.89. The company has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.77 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.33.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.16). Splunk had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 27.62%. The company had revenue of $559.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Splunk news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 7,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.06, for a total transaction of $1,288,925.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 161,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,528,859.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.14, for a total transaction of $159,514.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,212 shares in the company, valued at $4,251,045.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,509 shares of company stock worth $7,533,217. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

