Wealth Alliance Has $391,000 Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Wealth Alliance lessened its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 999,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,878,000 after purchasing an additional 49,456 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 11.5% during the second quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 30,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 3,106 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 94.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 3,051 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 6.6% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 112,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after acquiring an additional 6,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 32.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,114,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $109,576,000 after acquiring an additional 513,834 shares during the last quarter. 65.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Wolfe Research raised Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.29.

PSX stock opened at $69.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.53. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $40.04 and a fifty-two week high of $114.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.87 and a 200-day moving average of $62.33.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.79. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $16.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.11 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

