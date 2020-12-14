Wealth Alliance Has $409,000 Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,234 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,542 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,264 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 159,192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,495,000 after buying an additional 5,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 34,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $111.04 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.12. The company has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.98. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.14 and a 52 week high of $143.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.82.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.00%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 49.92%.

IFF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Societe Generale raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.11.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Taste and Scent. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

