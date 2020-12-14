Wealth Alliance Invests $337,000 in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,377 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 46.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,075.0% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 188 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PANW opened at $309.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a PE ratio of -112.70 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $267.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.47 and a 52 week high of $315.11.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 9.61% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $946.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.30, for a total value of $1,065,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 314,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,838,372.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total value of $3,006,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 923,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,519,381.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,634 shares of company stock valued at $36,641,953 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st. Argus upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $295.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.26.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

