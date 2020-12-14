Wealth Alliance Purchases 170 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,277 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSI. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 5,519 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Conning Inc. raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,469 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 339 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 48.7% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total value of $10,014,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MSI shares. TD Securities raised Motorola Solutions to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $199.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.87.

Shares of MSI opened at $168.40 on Monday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.77 and a 52-week high of $187.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.76.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 34.41%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

