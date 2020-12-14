Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) Stock Holdings Boosted by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) by 186.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,741 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Weis Markets were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMK. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Weis Markets by 12.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 190,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,953,000 after acquiring an additional 21,051 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Weis Markets by 21.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Weis Markets by 722.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 11,342 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Weis Markets by 24.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Weis Markets by 12.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Weis Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of WMK opened at $49.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.10. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.44 and a 52-week high of $59.39.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter. Weis Markets had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 9.44%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%.

Weis Markets Company Profile

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

