Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $330.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $275.00 to $330.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $317.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $460.00 to $449.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $390.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $379.52.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $344.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $345.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $331.18. The company has a market capitalization of $44.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.24. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $128.85 and a 1 year high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Clean Yield Group raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 86 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Pinnacle Bank raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 860.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 96 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 216.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 117 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.