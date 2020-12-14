Welltower (WELL) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Welltower (NYSE: WELL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/11/2020 – Welltower had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/3/2020 – Welltower was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $59.00.

12/2/2020 – Welltower was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/30/2020 – Welltower was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $67.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $60.00.

11/16/2020 – Welltower had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They now have a $63.50 price target on the stock.

11/16/2020 – Welltower was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $63.50 price target on the stock, up previously from $54.00.

11/13/2020 – Welltower was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating. They now have a $64.00 price target on the stock.

11/10/2020 – Welltower was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

10/16/2020 – Welltower was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $51.00.

NYSE WELL opened at $64.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.27 and a 1 year high of $89.99.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. Research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 58.65%.

In other news, Director Philip L. Hawkins purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.94 per share, with a total value of $105,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,627.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Welltower during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. tru Independence LLC boosted its position in Welltower by 89.5% during the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Welltower during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Welltower during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

