Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.75 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.62% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation is focused on investing in, financing and managing primarily residential mortgage-backed securities for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a U.S. Government agency or federally chartered corporation. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation is headquartered in Pasadena, California. “

Separately, Bank of America lowered Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd.

Shares of WMC opened at $3.39 on Friday. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 12-month low of $1.37 and a 12-month high of $11.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.74, a current ratio of 492.20 and a quick ratio of 492.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.62.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a positive return on equity of 13.70% and a negative net margin of 184.72%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Western Asset Mortgage Capital will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 223.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 8,694 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 46.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 9,156 shares during the period. 33.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on acquiring, investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

