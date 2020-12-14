William Blair Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 10th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now forecasts that the company will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.64. William Blair also issued estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.33.

Shares of NYSE:USPH opened at $111.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. U.S. Physical Therapy has a fifty-two week low of $45.13 and a fifty-two week high of $134.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.98. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 46.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.22.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.35. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $108.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Bernard A. Harris, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $525,050.00. Also, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total transaction of $640,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,659 shares of company stock valued at $2,320,188. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 5.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 56,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.6% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

