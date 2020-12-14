Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) in a report published on Sunday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WWD. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Woodward from $100.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Woodward from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Woodward from $51.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Woodward from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Woodward from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.29.

Shares of NASDAQ WWD opened at $118.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.26. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Woodward has a 1 year low of $46.51 and a 1 year high of $129.06.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $531.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.33 million. Woodward had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 15.51%. As a group, research analysts expect that Woodward will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.081 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.56%.

In related news, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.75, for a total value of $2,142,250.00. Also, CFO Robert F. Weber, Jr. sold 30,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.75, for a total transaction of $3,476,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,523,881.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,400 shares of company stock valued at $5,983,238. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Woodward by 109.5% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Woodward in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Woodward by 94.8% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Woodward in the third quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Woodward by 6,200.0% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period. 81.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

