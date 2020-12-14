Worldwide Healthcare (WWH.L) (LON:WWH) Sets New 1-Year High at $3,750.00

Worldwide Healthcare (WWH.L) (LON:WWH) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,750 ($48.99) and last traded at GBX 3,720 ($48.60), with a volume of 103464 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,735 ($48.80).

The stock has a market cap of £2.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,581.86 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,543.35.

Get Worldwide Healthcare (WWH.L) alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a GBX 6.50 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. Worldwide Healthcare (WWH.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.43%.

In related news, insider Bandhana Rawal purchased 500 shares of Worldwide Healthcare (WWH.L) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,538 ($46.22) per share, for a total transaction of £17,690 ($23,112.10).

About Worldwide Healthcare (WWH.L) (LON:WWH)

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is managed by OrbiMed Capital LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, with an emphasis on pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

Featured Story: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Worldwide Healthcare (WWH.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worldwide Healthcare (WWH.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.