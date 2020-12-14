W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.24) Per Share

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of W&T Offshore in a report released on Wednesday, December 9th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn ($0.24) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.23). Capital One Financial has a “Equal Weight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for W&T Offshore’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.68.

W&T Offshore stock opened at $2.62 on Monday. W&T Offshore has a 12-month low of $1.07 and a 12-month high of $6.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.46 million, a P/E ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 3.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.17.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. W&T Offshore had a net margin of 31.40% and a negative return on equity of 21.21%. The firm had revenue of $72.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.82 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in W&T Offshore by 71,644.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,167,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 5,159,798 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in W&T Offshore by 374.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,474,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after buying an additional 1,163,550 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in W&T Offshore by 289.2% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 594,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 442,003 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in W&T Offshore by 5.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,303,472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,147,000 after buying an additional 404,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in W&T Offshore by 155.2% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 571,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 347,853 shares in the last quarter. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 51 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

