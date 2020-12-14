Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.80 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Xcel Energy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 10th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $2.80 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.71. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Xcel Energy’s FY2021 earnings at $3.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.37 EPS.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

XEL has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Argus lowered Xcel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.29.

NYSE XEL opened at $65.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.38. Xcel Energy has a 12 month low of $46.58 and a 12 month high of $76.44.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Xcel Energy by 0.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,055,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,406,356,000 after acquiring an additional 265,550 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 1.1% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 32,806,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,263,997,000 after buying an additional 365,700 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 0.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,103,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $559,236,000 after buying an additional 37,093 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 61.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,019,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $415,386,000 after buying an additional 2,294,127 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,394,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,682,000 after purchasing an additional 228,432 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 5,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $415,103.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,167.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Read More: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.