Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Brokerages expect NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) to report ($0.21) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.83) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02).

NRBO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,872,000. 4.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.44 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.18. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The stock has a market cap of $89.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 0.65.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company provides therapies for neurodegenerative and cardiometabolic diseases. Its therapeutics programs include NB-01 for the treatment of painful diabetic neuropathy; NB-02 to treat cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases associated with the malfunction of protein; and Gemcabene, which is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia.

