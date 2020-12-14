Zacks Investment Research Comments on VIQ Solutions Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:VQSLF)

VIQ Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:VQSLF) – Analysts at Zacks Investment Research lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of VIQ Solutions in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research analyst M. Marin now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.46) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.66). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for VIQ Solutions’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Shares of VQSLF opened at $3.43 on Monday. VIQ Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.34 and a twelve month high of $4.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.43. The company has a market cap of $79.58 million, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of -1.12.

VIQ Solutions Company Profile

VIQ Solutions Inc operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Transcription. The Technology segment develops, distributes, and licenses computer-based digital solutions based on its technology.

