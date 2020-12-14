Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) to Hold

Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Select Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. It engages in providing personal and business banking products through its branches and the Internet. The Bank offers a range of banking services, including checking and savings accounts, commercial, consumer, mortgage and personal loans, and other associated financial services. Select Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as New Century Bancorp, Inc., is based in United States. “

Get Select Bancorp alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SLCT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Select Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Select Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLCT opened at $9.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $169.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 0.71. Select Bancorp has a 12 month low of $5.98 and a 12 month high of $12.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.79 and its 200 day moving average is $7.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $14.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 million. Select Bancorp had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 3.85%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Select Bancorp will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLCT. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP grew its position in Select Bancorp by 39.9% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 14,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its position in Select Bancorp by 1.8% during the second quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 235,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 4,281 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Select Bancorp by 45.5% during the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 29,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 9,109 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Select Bancorp by 48.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 10,502 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Select Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $89,000. 45.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Select Bancorp Company Profile

Select Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Select Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Select Bancorp (SLCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Select Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.