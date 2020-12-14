Zacks Investment Research Downgrades SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) to Hold

SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SMC Corp. engages in the manufacture, processing and sale of automatic control equipment. It also manufactures and sells filters and filtration equipment. The company operates through the Automatic Control Equipment and Others segments. Automatic Control Equipment segment manufactures and sale of air preparation equipment, pressure control equipment, directional control valves and actuators. Others segment includes the commercial warehousing business. SMC Corp. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho downgraded SMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded SMC from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

Shares of SMCAY stock opened at $31.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.76 and a current ratio of 10.22. SMC has a 52-week low of $15.83 and a 52-week high of $33.08. The company has a market capitalization of $42.01 billion, a PE ratio of 41.03 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.37 and its 200 day moving average is $27.48.

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers directional control valves, air cylinders, rotary actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, vacuum equipment, air preparation equipment, modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, lubrication equipment, fittings and tubings, flow control equipment, speed controllers, silencers/exhaust cleaners/blow guns/pressure gauges, switches/sensors/controllers, and static neutralization equipment.

