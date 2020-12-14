Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) to Buy

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $6.25 price objective on the savings and loans company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.47% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Riverview Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company for Riverview Savings Bank. The bank is a community oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to the residents of its primary market area. The bank is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the public and using such funds to originate fixed-rate mortgage loans and adjustable rate mortgage loans secured by one- to- four family residential real estate located in its primary market area. The bank is an active originator of residential construction loans and consumer loans. “

NASDAQ RVSB opened at $5.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $121.95 million, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.80. Riverview Bancorp has a 1 year low of $3.77 and a 1 year high of $8.55.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 million. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 19.41%. Research analysts forecast that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Riverview Bancorp news, Director John A. Karas sold 30,467 shares of Riverview Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total transaction of $153,858.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Karas sold 24,000 shares of Riverview Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total value of $126,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 5.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,733,223 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $11,342,000 after purchasing an additional 138,874 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 3.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 385,186 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 13,904 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 12.3% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 260,704 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 28,500 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 74.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 245,961 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 105,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 3.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 4,102 shares in the last quarter. 65.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

