Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) to “Hold”

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sierra Wireless, Inc. is a leading provider of wireless data communications products. The company delivers wireless PC Cards for portable computers, wireless adapters for PDA’s, OEM modules for embedded applications and rugged vehicle-mounted wireless systems. The company is the founding member of the WirelessReady Alliance, an alliance of industry-leading hardware, software and service companies committed to the delivery of complete and compelling wireless data solutions. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a $13.00 target price on Sierra Wireless and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Sierra Wireless in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Sierra Wireless from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of SWIR opened at $14.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.01 million, a P/E ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 2.37. Sierra Wireless has a 52 week low of $4.31 and a 52 week high of $16.24.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $113.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.40 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 11.20%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sierra Wireless will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWIR. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 492.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 297,700 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 240.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,465 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after buying an additional 346,313 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,622,489 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,570,000 after buying an additional 219,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.53% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet Of Things (IoT) solutions primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, IoT Solutions and Embedded Broadband. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

