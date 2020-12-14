Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) to Buy

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $12.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.39% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust which focuses exclusively on developing, acquiring, owning and operating factory outlet centers. Since entering the factory outlet center business, they have become one of the largest owners and operators of factory outlet centers in the United States. “

SKT has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Compass Point upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.17.

Shares of SKT stock opened at $10.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.49 and its 200-day moving average is $7.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 156.74 and a beta of 1.78. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $16.93.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 193.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 450.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the third quarter valued at $98,000. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

