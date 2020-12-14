Zions Bancorporation, National Association Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $2.76 Per Share (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report released on Thursday, December 10th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the bank will earn $2.76 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.74. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.46 EPS.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.33 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. DA Davidson downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.50 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.38.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $41.68 on Monday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $52.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,288,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,597 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,604,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,415,000 after purchasing an additional 643,210 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 109.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 717,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,398,000 after purchasing an additional 375,100 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 843,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,684,000 after purchasing an additional 373,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 424.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 361,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,556,000 after acquiring an additional 292,402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total transaction of $215,760.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,059,450.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Randy R. Stewart sold 2,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.48, for a total transaction of $84,803.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,596.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,501 shares of company stock worth $659,444 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 31.41%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

