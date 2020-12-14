Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 246,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,432 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.19% of Zscaler worth $34,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Zscaler by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,522,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,148,000 after purchasing an additional 604,465 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Zscaler by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,981,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,558,000 after purchasing an additional 580,073 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Zscaler by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,051,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,123,000 after purchasing an additional 509,318 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Zscaler by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,688,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,370,000 after purchasing an additional 499,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Zscaler by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,957,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,326,000 after purchasing an additional 318,736 shares during the last quarter. 42.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Zscaler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital raised their target price on Zscaler from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Zscaler from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Zscaler from $123.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.75.

In other news, insider Amit Sinha sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.11, for a total transaction of $1,981,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 255,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,793,341.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total value of $122,899.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,399,295.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 215,711 shares of company stock worth $31,734,542 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZS opened at $181.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a PE ratio of -204.39 and a beta of 0.79. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $189.65.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $142.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.29 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

