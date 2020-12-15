1,029 Shares in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) Bought by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,621,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,307,000 after acquiring an additional 7,217 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,229,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,690,000 after purchasing an additional 22,407 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,218,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,494,000 after purchasing an additional 139,743 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 450,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 399,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VONG opened at $240.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $232.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.89. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $131.88 and a twelve month high of $243.38.

