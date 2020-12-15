106,546 Shares in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Purchased by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 106,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GT. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the third quarter worth about $102,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 6.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 157,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 9,828 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the second quarter worth about $395,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 18.9% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 45,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 7,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 32.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,325,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,857,000 after acquiring an additional 324,518 shares during the last quarter. 72.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northcoast Research raised The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub downgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.65.

GT opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.14 and its 200-day moving average is $9.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $16.63.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a negative net margin of 13.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

