1,510 Shares in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) Acquired by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 233.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,839,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,257,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,399,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Mountains Insurance Grou White sold 3,609,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $68,587,986.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTM stock opened at $987.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $949.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $891.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $629.21 and a 12 month high of $1,168.21.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported ($1.57) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $86.20 million for the quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WTM shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet upgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

