163,950 Shares in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Purchased by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 163,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,518,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.40% of Ultra Clean at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCTT. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 13.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 92,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 10,777 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Ultra Clean by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 94,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 15.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 113.9% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 104,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 55,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 120.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 401,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,626,000 after buying an additional 219,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UCTT stock opened at $34.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.78. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.79 and a one year high of $37.01.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $363.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.30 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 141,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,523,776. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 12,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $465,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 108,438 shares in the company, valued at $3,903,768. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,461 shares of company stock worth $1,026,022 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on UCTT shares. BidaskClub upgraded Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ultra Clean from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 21st. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Ultra Clean currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies, a support structures fabricated from steel tubing or folded sheet metal; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

