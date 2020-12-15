17,654 Shares in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Bought by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,654 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 25.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 3,578 shares in the last quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,934,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

SMFG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.

SMFG stock opened at $5.98 on Tuesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.49 and a 1-year high of $7.56. The firm has a market cap of $41.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.89 and its 200-day moving average is $5.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, International Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

