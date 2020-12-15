2,012 Shares in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Purchased by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,748,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in Chubb by 38.1% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Chubb in the third quarter valued at about $5,307,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the third quarter worth about $1,868,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the third quarter worth about $6,287,000. Institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Chubb from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.95.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $150.86 on Tuesday. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $87.35 and a 52-week high of $167.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.19). Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.86%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.87, for a total value of $143,972.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,738 shares in the company, valued at $2,390,130.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 132,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total transaction of $19,724,545.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 814,578 shares in the company, valued at $121,258,081.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 163,352 shares of company stock worth $24,337,666. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

