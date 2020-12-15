2,057 Shares in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) Purchased by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,057 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Voce Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J2 Global in the third quarter worth about $1,338,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in J2 Global by 337.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 92,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,435,000 after acquiring an additional 71,686 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in J2 Global by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 82,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,677,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in J2 Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in J2 Global during the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. 98.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get J2 Global alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ JCOM opened at $100.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.19 and a 200-day moving average of $72.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. J2 Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.24 and a fifty-two week high of $104.57.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.26. J2 Global had a return on equity of 26.87% and a net margin of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $356.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. J2 Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that J2 Global, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

In other J2 Global news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $304,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,469. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard S. Ressler sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.67, for a total transaction of $19,534,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 205,227 shares of company stock valued at $19,993,930. 6.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on J2 Global from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti increased their price target on J2 Global from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup raised J2 Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on J2 Global from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised J2 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.83.

About J2 Global

J2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. It offers cloud services, which includes online fax services under the eFax, sFax, MyFax, eFax Plus, eFax Pro, eFax Secure, eFax Corporate, and eFax Developer brands; on-demand voice, cloud phone, and unified communications services under the eVoice, Line2, and Onebox names; online backup and disaster recovery, sync storage, veeam services, and synchronization and sharing solutions under the KeepItSafe, LiveDrive, LiveVault, OffsiteDataSync, and SugarSync names; email security, web security, and endpoint protection services under the VIPRE and Excel Micro brands; email marketing and delivery services under the Campaigner and SMTP names; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me; IP licensing services; and customer support services.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for J2 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J2 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.