23,735 Shares in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Purchased by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LEG. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 53.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Leggett & Platt by 507.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 68.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LEG stock opened at $40.29 on Tuesday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $22.03 and a 1 year high of $51.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.67 and its 200-day moving average is $39.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.54.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.26%.

In related news, SVP Scott S. Douglas sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $393,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,600.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on LEG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Leggett & Platt from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet raised Leggett & Platt from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products; and Specialized Products. The company offers innersprings, wire forms, specialty foams, and machines to shape wire into various types of innersprings; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions and hard surface flooring underlayment, and geo components to manufacturers of finished bedding, upholstered furniture, packaging, filtration, and draperies; flooring retailers and distributors of carpet cushions; and contractors, landscapers, road construction companies, and government agencies using geo components.

