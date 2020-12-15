2,965 Shares in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Bought by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,965 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 728.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 71,349 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $3,382,000 after acquiring an additional 62,739 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Cryoport in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,100,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Cryoport in the 3rd quarter worth about $872,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cryoport by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,437 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $11,302,000 after purchasing an additional 121,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Cryoport by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,094 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CYRX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Cryoport from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Cryoport from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Cryoport from $45.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cryoport presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.14.

NASDAQ CYRX opened at $49.44 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 16.13 and a quick ratio of 16.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -85.24 and a beta of 1.34. Cryoport, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $63.36.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $11.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 55.87% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,111,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,065. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cryoport Company Profile

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled logistics and biostorage services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The Global Logistics Solutions segment offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, a dry vapor cryogenic shipper that use liquid nitrogen contained inside a vacuum insulated vessel, which serves as a refrigerant to provide stable storage temperatures.

