3,539 Shares in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Purchased by Twinbeech Capital LP

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 211.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 102.3% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000.

In related news, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 3,000 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.34, for a total transaction of $181,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,361.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Stack sold 30,000 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,650,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,185,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,273 shares of company stock valued at $7,712,370 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCRX stock opened at $58.90 on Tuesday. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a one year low of $27.46 and a one year high of $68.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -235.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 6.46 and a quick ratio of 5.51.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Pacira BioSciences had a positive return on equity of 10.27% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $117.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PCRX shares. BidaskClub cut Pacira BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pacira BioSciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.85.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

