43,077 Shares in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Purchased by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 43,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MFA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in MFA Financial by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,310,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,067 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in MFA Financial by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 19,745 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MFA Financial by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 49,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,894 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in MFA Financial by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,491,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,528 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in MFA Financial by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,011,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 135,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.84% of the company’s stock.

MFA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. JMP Securities raised MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 24th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of MFA Financial in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on MFA Financial in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.25 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.55.

Shares of MFA opened at $3.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.51. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $8.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.85.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. MFA Financial had a negative net margin of 118.04% and a positive return on equity of 11.32%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MFA Financial, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About MFA Financial

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit impaired, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

